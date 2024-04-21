Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 484,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,901. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

