Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

