DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $17,663,373.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

