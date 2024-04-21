Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as low as C$12.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 502,037 shares traded.
DIR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
