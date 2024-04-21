Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on D.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. Also, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 265,100 shares of company stock worth $3,804,879. Insiders own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

D.UN opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

