Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.52

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.52 and traded as low as C$17.73. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 17,491 shares changing hands.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a market cap of C$720.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.0897868 EPS for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.90%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total value of C$405,791.84. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

