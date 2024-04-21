DT Investment Partners LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,094,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

