DT Investment Partners LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,362.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

