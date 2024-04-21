Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.24. 4,212,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,082. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

