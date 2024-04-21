Dupree Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,122 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.27 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.