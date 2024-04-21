Dupree Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,178,351 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,178,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,370,000. AGNC Investment comprises 10.5% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 915.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

