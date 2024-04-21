Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.3% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

