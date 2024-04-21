Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $511,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $58.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

