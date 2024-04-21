Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. City comprises about 0.6% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of City as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,808 shares of company stock worth $1,094,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of City stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

