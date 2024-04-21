Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $104.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

