Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.3% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

