Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,132 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $182.59 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

