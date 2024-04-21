Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

