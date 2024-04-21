Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
