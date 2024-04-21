DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZS Stock Performance

DZS stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59. DZS has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DZS by 741.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

