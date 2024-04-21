e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $220.00.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE ELF opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

