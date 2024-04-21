Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.