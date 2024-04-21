Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
