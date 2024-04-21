Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

