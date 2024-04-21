Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EXG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.