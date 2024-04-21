Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EXG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

