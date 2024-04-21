eCash Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, eCash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $37.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,589.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.00771132 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00106661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,691,114,048,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

