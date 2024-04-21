EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 1,518 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after acquiring an additional 718,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,577. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.