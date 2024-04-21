EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 450 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.