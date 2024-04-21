EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 51,973 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 338.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 7,878,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

