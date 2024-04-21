EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $55.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. 16,449,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.02. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

