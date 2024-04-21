EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. CWM LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.95.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

