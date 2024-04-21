EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.60 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $329,179,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

