EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 1,437 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in MSCI by 803.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 59.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,975. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.