EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 446 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,002,489.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,110,707 shares of company stock worth $107,459,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:NET traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

