EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

INTU stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $605.17. 1,609,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $642.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

