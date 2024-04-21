EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 884,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

