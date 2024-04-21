EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,069. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.17. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

