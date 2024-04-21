EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 142 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.28. 963,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,244. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

