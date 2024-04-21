EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 209 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. 1,035,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

