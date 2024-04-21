EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,131 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,749. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

