EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 493,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

