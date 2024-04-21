EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $3,986,880.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,384,058.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock valued at $95,917,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,027. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

