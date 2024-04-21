Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Electromed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELMD

Electromed Stock Up 4.0 %

ELMD opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.