Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $85.15 million and approximately $912,374.49 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,280,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,970,281,055 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

