Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $488,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $369.76 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $763.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

