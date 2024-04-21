Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 9.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $364,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Shares of LLY traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $726.31. 3,505,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $763.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.53. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $369.76 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

