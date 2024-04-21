Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. The firm has a market cap of $971.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 173.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

