EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.59 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,542,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.