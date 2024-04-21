Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EFSC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 91.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

