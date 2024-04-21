Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $669.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $818.00 to $669.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $862.50.

EQIX opened at $748.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 87.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

