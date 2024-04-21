ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1,231.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $2,317.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,137.13 or 1.00023260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00071919 USD and is up 464.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,249.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

