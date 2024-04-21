Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $27.44 or 0.00042346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $182.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,810.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.48 or 0.00775300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00129150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00180717 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00107382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,665,975 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

